LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a 34-year-old Louisville man who was found shot to death in the Portland neighborhood early Monday.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers found Trey Gaines at 12:31 a.m. in a vehicle in the 2600 block of Rowan Street. Authorities said Gaines died nine minutes later from a gunshot wound.
Police released Gaines’ identity Monday evening.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Police asked that anyone with information about the incident to call 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
