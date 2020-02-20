LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Authorities have identified a 43-year-old man who was hit and killed by a train in Oldham County on Wednesday.
In a release, the Oldham County Police say the victim was Brian Bernotas of Campbellsburg, Kentucky. Investigators say he was standing on the tracks when he was hit by a CSX train just before noon. The incident happened in Buckner near State Roads 146 and 393, right in front of Oldham County High School.
Police say the train engineer sounded the horn and tried to make an emergency stop, but the train hit Bernotas, who died at the scene.
