LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died after he was hit by a vehicle late Tuesday night.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the victim has been identified as 65-year-old Lonnie J. Graham. His cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma.
Police say the incident occurred just after 11 p.m. along Preston Highway and Tower Road.
Police say Graham was using a wheelchair when he was hit. He was taken to University Hospital where he died.
Police do not expect any charges.
The LMPD traffic unit is investigating.
