LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a crash on I-265 early Thursday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 26-year-old Andre Reyna Jr., of Prospect.
The crash took place at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the Gene Snyder Freeway near Shelbyville Road.
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Reyna was traveling northbound when he lost control of his SUV. The SUV crashed into the cable barrier on the left side of the road, crossed back over into the lanes of traffic and hit the concrete retaining wall in the right lane, said LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Another driver was unable to avoid the SUV and crashed into it, according to Mitchell.
Reyna was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
