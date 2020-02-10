LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a man shot to death in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood over the weekend.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 22-year-old Andrew Ragland, of Louisville. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital just after 2 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say at about 1:10 a.m. Saturday, officers were sent to a report of a fight in the 2400 block of Marguerite Drive, off Lower Hunters Trace near Terry Road. While officers were on the way, there was a report of a shooting at the same location.
When they arrived, police say they found Ragland suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
