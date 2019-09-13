LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified an armed robbery suspect they say led police from several agencies on a chase that damaged four police vehicles on Thursday.
According to Det. Blake Lisby of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, that man has been identified as 21-year-old William Beard.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, says officers from the city's 8th Division responded to a report of an armed robbery near the 13100 block of Eastpointe Park Boulevard Thursday morning. After receiving a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving, Middletown officers spotted a car matching the description and tried to stop it in the 12900 block of Shelbyville Road.
That's when Mitchell says the Beard's vehicle hit two Middletown Police vehicles as it continued fleeing. LMPD officers then joined the chase, and Beard crashed into an LMPD police cruiser.
As the pursuit continued onto Shelbyville Road and Beckley Station Raod, Mitchell says, "a civilian vehicle was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Shelbyville Road and was struck by an LMPD vehicle in pursuit. The officer, civilian driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital. Mitchell says their injuries were not life-threatening.
Police say Beard then continued into Shelby County. According to information from Kentucky State Police, he stopped at the home where he resides on Burks Branch Road. Investigators initially thought he was inside the home, but he was later located outside in a wooded area.
Kentucky State Police arrested Beard and turned him over to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department.
According to his arrest warrant, his charges include first-degree robbery, fraudulent use of a credit card, four counts of first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree attempted assault of a police officer.
He remains in the Shelby County Detention Center.
