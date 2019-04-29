BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a woman who was hit and killed by a semi on I-65 south in southern Indiana early Monday.
That woman has been identified as 31-year-old Jarlene Hargrove of Cincinnati.
Indiana State Police said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on I-65 South near the 58 mile marker in Jonesville, Indiana.
Police say Hargrove was driving southbound on I-65 when her SUV went off the roadway and became stuck in the median. The initial investigation found that Hargrove got out of her SUV and walked into the roadway, where she was hit.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dispatchers say the driver of the semi did stop after the crash, and was hit by another semi. The driver of the semi is expected to recover from injuries sustained in that crash.
The interstate was shutdown early Monday morning for about three hours.
The investigation is ongoing and toxicology tests were pending for Hargrove and the truck drivers.
