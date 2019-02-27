64 WB - fatal crash - 2-27-19 - photo courtesy KYTC District 8.jpg

Emergency responders at the scene of a fatal crash on I-64 West at the 58 mile marker. (Photo courtesy KYTC District 8 on Twitter) 

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified an Indianapolis woman killed in a crash on I-64 in Franklin County Wednesday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Bernie Napier tells WDRB that Frankfort Police worked the crash at the 58 mile marker.

According to the Franklin County Coroner's Office, 50-year-old Regina Restivo of Indianapolis was pronounced dead at the scene.

A photo posted by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday showed emergency vehicles on the scene of a crash in the median of the interstate.

Frankfort Police have not released any additional information about the crash. 

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags