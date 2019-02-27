FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified an Indianapolis woman killed in a crash on I-64 in Franklin County Wednesday afternoon.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Bernie Napier tells WDRB that Frankfort Police worked the crash at the 58 mile marker.
According to the Franklin County Coroner's Office, 50-year-old Regina Restivo of Indianapolis was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crash on I-64W at MM58 before Frankfort Exit 58. Expect long delays. Motorists are advised to take detour from Exit 65 in Midway to US421. pic.twitter.com/9IrwbhR7TP— KYTC District 8 (@KYTCDistrict8) February 27, 2019
A photo posted by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday showed emergency vehicles on the scene of a crash in the median of the interstate.
Frankfort Police have not released any additional information about the crash.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.