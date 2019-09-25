LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a woman who died after she was hit by a SUV at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Goldsmith Lane late Tuesday night.
According to the Jefferson County coroner's office, 48-year-old Melissa Jean Whitehead died from multiple blunt force injuries. Police say Whitehead was walking in the crosswalk around 11:30 p.m., when she was hit by the SUV that was traveling on Bardstown Road.
Whitehead was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene. LMPD's traffic unit is investigating to determine who had the right of way.
