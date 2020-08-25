LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 14-year-old boy who died after he was shot in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood Monday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that teen has been identified as Skylar Whitney.
Around 3:30 a.m., LMPD responded to reports of a shooting on Cecil Avenue, near Shawnee Park. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Whitney, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospital where he later died.
Whitney lived near the scene, according to the coroner's office.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. There are currently no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
Previous stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.