LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a teenage boy who died after he was shot in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood Tuesday night.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, he has been identified as 16-year-old Monterry Hamilton.
"You would think the pandemic would have such a grip that the violence would have a pause button to it, but that's not the case," community activist Christopher 2X said Wednesday.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said it received a report of a double shooting in the 700 block of Coke Street about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday and found Hamilton and another teenager suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to University Hospital.
According to the coroner's office, Hamilton was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 10 p.m.
The other teen's condition has stabilized as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to LMPD, there have been 26 criminal homicides in Louisville just this year.
"That doesn't even take into account our organization's data, which we draw from U of L and LMPD, the 60 plus individuals that have been hit by gunfire and just wounded in the first three months," 2X said.
He also said he's concerned about how families who have lost a loved one to gun violence will deal with the limitations placed on funerals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Funeral providers are trying to honor the social distancing but at the same time deal with the emotional drain of a young death," 2X said. "That's not easy to get that message across, especially with the young emotions that run up and down like a roller coaster."
LMPD said there are no suspects in this double shooting. The Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information about the incident call the Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD.
