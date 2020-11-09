LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 17-year-old girl who died after she was shot in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood over the weekend.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that person has been identified as Arianna Henderson. Initial information from police stated Henderson was 15 years old.
Police found Henderson around 8:30 p.m. Nov. 7, when officers responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Kahlert Avenue and West Southern Heights Avenue, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement. According to the coroner's office, Henderson's address was on Kahlert Avenue.
Henderson was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where she died from her injuries.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
