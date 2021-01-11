LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified two men who died after they were shot in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood early Sunday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, those men have been identified as 26-year-old Robert Webb Jr. and 29-year-old Juan Foster.
Police responded at about 3 a.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting at Cole's Place, a nightclub on West Kentucky Street, and found a man "suffering from an apparent fatal gunshot wound," Louisville Metro Police John Bradley said in a statement.
That man was taken to University Hospital, where police say he died.
Bradley said another man was injured in the shooting and was initially taken to Norton Hospital in a private vehicle. Authorities transferred the victim to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to police.
LMPD as of Sunday morning had no suspects in the shooting and asked anyone with information to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
