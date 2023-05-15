LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 21-year-old man who died after he was shot at an animal hospital in Shively Sunday night.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Trent L. Taylor.
Shively Police Sgt. Jordan Brown said police believe there was some type of altercation at the Shively Animal Clinic and Hospital on Dixie Highway that escalated to a shooting Sunday night.
That's when Taylor was shot. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died.
Brown said it is still early in the investigation and police are working to gather information. He said police believe everyone involved is accounted for, but no one has been arrested. He did not elaborate as to why no one has been arrested.
Brown said police do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.
Monday morning, the clinic was open and several customers were coming in and out of the building. When asked for an interview or statement, the clinic told WDRB News it had "no comment."
A neighbor who lives by the clinic and takes their pets there said hearing about this shooting made them "sad" and "angry" because "that seems to be a more popular thing now days that people result to gun violence."
They said this type of violence was especially difficult to hear about on a holiday.
"That's what really got me," said the neighbor. "I got really upset because I heard a son lost his life and his mom is going to have to spend Mother's Day upset every year."
This story will be updated as more information is released about the investigation.
