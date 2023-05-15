LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 21-year-old man who died after he was shot at an animal hospital in Shively Sunday night.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Trent L. Taylor.
Shively Police Sgt. Jordan Brown said police believe there was a fight at the Shively Animal Clinic and Hospital on Dixie Highway. That fight escalated to a shooting, according to police.
That's when Taylor was shot. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died.
Brown said all parties have been accounted for in the shooting.
