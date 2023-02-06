LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 21-year-old man who died after police say he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked recreational vehicle last week.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Shawn Denham, of Louisville.
It happened on Feb. 3.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the crash took place just before 11 p.m. on Dixie Highway, near Johnsontown Road, in Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood.
Police say the driver, identified by the coroner's office as Denham, lost control "for some unknown reason." The vehicle then left the roadway "at a high rate of speed," traveled into a parking lot and collided with a recreational vehicle that was parked at a nearby dealership, according to Ellis.
EMS was called to the scene, where Denham was pronounced dead. The coroner's office lists his cause of death as "blunt force injuries."
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
