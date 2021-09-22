LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 24-year-old man who died after he was shot to death in Louisville's Portland neighborhood Tuesday evening.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Nubian Muhammad, of Louisville.
According to LMPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Bank Street around 7:15 p.m.
Police say they found Muhammad's body in the road while another man, who has not been publicly identified, was suffering from a gunshot wound. That man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff.
The department is asking anyone with cameras in the area to review their footage and anyone with information to come forward. You can contact the LMPD crime tip line anonymously at 574-LMPD.
There are no suspects in the shooting.
