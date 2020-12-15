LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed Monday evening in west Louisville.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Marion Pryor.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff says the shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. on South 38th Street, near River Park Drive in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Officers found Pryor suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to University Hospital, where he died shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to the coroner's office.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the case. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
