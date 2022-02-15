LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a 25-year-old Bullitt County woman who died after police say she was shot in the head by her housemate.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's office, that woman has been identified as Brittany N. McLelland, of Brooks, Kentucky. The woman accused of killing her, 25-year-old Megan Ziegler, was booked into the Bullitt County Detention Center on Monday.
Court documents indicate that on Sunday night, Ziegler got into an argument with McLelland, who shared a home with her on Lake Elmo Road in Brooks.
McLelland was later found with a gunshot wound to the back of her head. She was transported to UofL Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
When deputies with the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office questioned Ziegler about the shooting, she "refused to cooperate." Court documents said at one point she tried to set herself on fire.
Meanwhile, a search warrant was executed at the home where the shooting took place. Authorities said they found the firearm. Court documents said the gun was next to the back steps of the home with the hammer cocked, the safety off with one live round in the chamber and another live round in the magazine.
"The weapon was in a condition as if it had been dropped after being fired," an arrest warrant states.
Authorities said they also found a partial box of .45 caliber ammunition inside the home.
A warrant was issued for Ziegler's arrest on Feb. 14, and she was taken into custody the same day.
Ziegler is charged with murder. She remains in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
