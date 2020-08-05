LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Richard W. Seymour, 33, was shot and killed overnight near the Parkland neighborhood, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Wednesday.
Police say that at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Seymour and another person were shot near the intersection of South 26th Street and Greenwood Avenue, near Moe's Food Mart. Seymour was pronounced dead at the scene.
The extent of the other individual's injuries is not known.
There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
