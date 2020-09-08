LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 34-year-old New Albany woman has been identified as one of three victims killed after someone driving the wrong way caused a chain reaction crash on the Sherman Minton Bridge late Sunday night.
According to the Jefferson County coroner's office, Elizabeth S. Rojas Jacinto died at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 7 from blunt force injuries sustained in a vehicle crash.
Two other victims were identified Monday night -- 34-year-old Dawn Sawyers, 34, of Georgetown, Indiana, and her son 3-year-old Lincoln Korb. Police originally reported Monday morning that the child killed in the crash was 4 years old, but the coroner's office confirmed the child was 3 years old, and would have turned 4 on Sept. 30.
Around midnight on Monday, police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-64W on the Sherman Minton Bridge. Police say the driver of a Kia SUV was driving east in the westbound lane and three other vehicles were driving west in the left lane before one of the vehicles swerved right to avoid the Kia SUV. The Kia SUV then hit another car head-on. The SUV then spun and hit another vehicle.
The bridge reopened around 4 a.m. Monday The Louisville Metro Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating.
