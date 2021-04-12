LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 35-year-old man who died when his vehicle lost control on Interstate 265 last week.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Kristopher Miles, of Louisville.
It happened Wednesday in the northbound lanes of I-265, near Taylorsville Road.
Louisville Metro Police said in a release that the driver of an SUV, later identified as Miles, lost control, veered left and hit a traffic barrier just after 8:30 a.m. The SUV went back into the northbound lanes of I-265 and hit a work van.
Miles died at the scene. The driver of the van was taken to University Hospital by ambulance with injuries police said were not life-threatening.
The northbound lanes of I-265 were closed several for the investigation, causing major delays. The interstate reopened around 11:30 a.m. the same day.
The Louisville Metro Police Traffic Unit is investigating.
