LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 40-year-old man who died after a motorcycle crash in the Portland neighborhood last week.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 40-year-old Carl Rudolph, of Louisville.
The crash occurred on the night of Wednesday, June 23, where Portland Avenue becomes Northwestern Parkway, at the North 33rd Street intersection.
Police say Rudolph was was speeding, lost control on a turn, and hit a utility pole. He died at University Hospital just before 7:30 p.m. that day.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.