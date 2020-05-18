LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a 47-year-old man who died in a motorcycle crash that took place Saturday evening in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 47-year-old Kallentino Williamson of Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police say Williamson was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Duncan Street "at a high rate of speed," when he ignored a stop sign and hit another vehicle that was traveling northbound on 18th Street.
Williamson was transported to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The coroner's office says he was pronounced dead there shortly before 7 p.m.
He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to police.
Police say the driver and two passengers from the other vehicle were taken to University Hospital with minor injuries.
