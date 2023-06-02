LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 50-year-old man who died after a two-vehicle crash that took place last month near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Ronald Ables, of Louisville.
Police said the crash took place on Wednesday, May 17, just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Dixie Highway and West Orell Road. Police believe a passenger vehicle traveling northbound on Dixie Highway was "driving erratically," swerving across the lanes when when the driver crossed over the median and hit an SUV traveling in the opposite direction.
Ables, the driver of the SUV, was ejected from his vehicle, according to police. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses said the driver of the passenger vehicle that caused the collision fled the scene on foot.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Ables died at UofL Hospital on May 29. His cause of death was listed as "blunt force injuries resulting from the collision."
The Louisville Metro Police Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.
