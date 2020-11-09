LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 55-year-old man who died over the weekend in a crash involving a semi truck in Louisville's east end.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Gene T. Sublett.
The crash was reported around 10:15 p.m. Saturday on I-64 West near Interstate 264 East, according to a statement from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Police say it appears the vehicle Sublett was driving rear-ended the tractor-trailer.
Sublett was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The coroner's office lists his cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
