LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 55-year-old woman who died in a two-vehicle crash on Greenbelt Highway on Monday afternoon.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Susan Jenkins of Louisville.
Police said Jenkins was driving a passenger vehicle and tried to turn left onto Greenbelt Highway from Intermodal Drive around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Jenkins' vehicle then collided with a pickup truck that was southbound on Greenbelt.
Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger in her vehicle was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup also was taken to the hospital, but the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a news release that he or she is expected to survive.
