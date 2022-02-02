LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 59-year-old woman who died Tuesday when she was hit by a truck while walking in the parking lot of a Louisville Walmart.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Lynette Armstrong, of Louisville.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident took place at 1 p.m. at the Walmart at 7100 Raggard Road, near Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
Mitchell said Armstrong was walking in the crosswalk of the parking lot when she was hit by the truck.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, Mitchell said.
Police said the driver of the truck remained on the scene.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.