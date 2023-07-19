LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 60-year-old woman who died after a crash near Louisville's Fairdale neighborhood earlier this month.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Wanda Hargrove.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the crash happened Tuesday, July 11, at about 1:30 p.m., in the 1900 block of Outer Loop, near Grade Lane.
Ellis said a passenger vehicle was traveling eastbound on Outer Loop, when it hit another passenger vehicle on the driver's side door as it was pulling out from a business.
That second vehicle was driven by the woman identified by the coroner's office as Hargrove. Police said she was taken to UofL Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Hargrove died on Saturday, according to Ellis.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to UofL Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Updates on that patient's condition are not publicly available.
