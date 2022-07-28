LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 61-year-old man who was found dead early Thursday morning in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Paul L. Archer.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said 4th Division officers were called to a shooting around 3 a.m. in the rear alley of the 4600 block of Southern Parkway.
The department said officers located a man, Archer, who was shot. He died at the scene.
LMPD is still looking for suspects. Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal by clicking here.
