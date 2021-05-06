LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have publicly identified a 62-year-old Louisville man weeks after he was shot to death in Louisville's California neighborhood.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as James Yearby.
On April 13 at about 1:30 a.m., officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called to a home near the intersection of South 17th Street and St. Catherine. That's where officers found Yearby.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, no one has been arrested for the shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the crime tip line at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
