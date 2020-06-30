LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 69-year-old woman who died in a crash on Bardstown Road Saturday morning.
That person has been identified as Shelley Ortman Arkenberg.
The crash took place at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Bashford Manor Lane.
Louisville Metro Police responded to the crash involving two cars around 3:30 a.m. on June 27. According to LMPD, the preliminary investigation reveals that a vehicle with two occupants, including Arkenberg, was rear-ended by another vehicle that didn't stop.
Arkenberg was in the passenger seat and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her cause of death is listed as blunt force injuries.
The driver of that vehicle was taken the University Hospital in serious condition. That person's current condition is not known.
The driver of the vehicle that fled the scene, Yasir Kadhem, was found nearby and taken into custody. Kadhem is facing several charges including aggravated DUI, fleeing the scene, murder and assault.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
