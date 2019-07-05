LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of Louisville and southern Indiana who heard a loud boom on Wednesday night can stop wondering what it was, now that authorities say they've identified the cause.
Several area residents called law enforcement authorities and news outlets Wednesday night and Thursday, trying to identify the cause of the window-rattling sound that was heard throughout the area.
According to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop, the sound originated from an explosion on private property on Five Mile Lane, near State Road 111.
Loop said someone was experimenting with Tannerite -- an explosive that is typically detonated by gunshot. Shooting enthusiasts often build targets containing Tannerite so they will explode when hit by a rifle shot.
Loop said someone collected the Tannerite and fired a gunshot into it as part of a fireworks display. The explosion resulted in a loud boom that reverberated for miles, and left behind a large crater. It also shattered windows, both on the property where the explosion took place, as well as at a nearby home, Loop said.
Police agencies in Floyd County, Ind., and Louisville received numerous reports of the boom from residents in southwest Jefferson County -- including the Pleasure Ridge Park and Valley Station neighborhoods. Several people also called the WDRB Newsroom and posted to our Facebook page to find out what it was.
MetroSafe dispatchers received enough calls to issue a statement to media outlets Wednesday night indicating that they were unable to identify the source of the sound.
Loop says deputies called to the scene found no crime was committed, because it's legal to own and use Tannerite, and any property damage should be handled by the property owners.
