LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County coroner's office has released the identity of a man found shot to death near downtown Louisville early Wednesday.
Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 900 block of S. Sixth Street between Breckinridge and Kentucky Streets around 3:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting. That's where police found the victim, 27-year-old Korey Gilbert of Jeffersonville, with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the ER at 4:06 a.m., according to the coroner's office.
LMPD investigators said Wednesday that all parties are accounted for, and the Homicide Unit is continuing the investigation.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.