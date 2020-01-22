LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man was killed and another man was critically injured in a crash in Marion County, Kentucky early Wednesday morning.
According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, 29-year-old Richard Spalding of Loretto was southbound on Veterans Memorial Highway in a 2011 Ford F-250 when he crossed into the path of a semi, hitting it head-on. Police say Spalding was wearing a seat belt, but was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County Coroners Office.
Police say the 62-year-old driver of the semi, who was not wearing a seat belt, was flown to University Hospital in Louisville with "critical" injuries.
The highway was closed several hours while crews cleared the scene.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.