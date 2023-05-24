LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police investigators have released the name of a man who died in a crash on I-71 South in Henry County Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 4:45 p.m. near the 26 mile marker. Kentucky State Police have identified the victim as Melvin McCoy of Louisville. Investigators say he died at the scene after crashing into the back of another vehicle while traffic was stopped.
The driver of the vehicle McCoy hit wasn't injured.
