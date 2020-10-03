LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man found dead in an alley near Taylor Boulevard Wednesday night has been identified.
The man, identified Saturday by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as Jeremy Scott Lind, 35, was found by officers patrolling the area near an alley off Lentz Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Lentz Avenue is near the intersection of Carlisle Avenue and Taylor Boulevard in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood.
According to police, Lind's autopsy determined he died "as a result of foul play." The coroner's office said Saturday that Lind died of asphyxiation.
The LMPD Homicide Unit's investigation into Lind's death is ongoing. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
