LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who was killed after shooting at Louisville Metro Police officers Thursday night has been identified.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 47-year-old James Monti died after being shot by police near Frankfort Avenue in Clifton.
People in the area at the time said they heard the incident take place.
"At about 10:20 ... I heard a pop, pop, bang, bang," Judy Champion, a resident of the area, said.
"It was still a lot of commotion going on and we figured something serious was going on," Jenna Chiasson, a witness, said.
LMPD Chief Jacqueline Gwinn-Villaroel said officers were called to the 2000 block of New Main Street on a report that shots had been fired around 9:56 p.m.
An officer arrived on scene just after 10 p.m. Shortly after, Gwinn-Villaroel said officers reported that shots were being fired at them.
Champion said there were about 15 or 20 police cars on the scene.
At 10:31 p.m., Gwinn-Villaroel said officers reported that "the individual was down" near the 2000 block of Frankfort Avenue.
"We were just standing around scratching our head wondering what was going on," Chiasson said. "We could just hear voices and then we heard like four or five shots in succession and we just hit the floor."
"They put the suspect onto a stretcher," Matt Walsh, a witness, said. "They're giving CPR the whole time and they went to the ambulance but the ambulance didn't leave right away. So I kind of suspected they're not making this like an emergency right now. Probably is not needed."
Monti was taken to UofL Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Gwinn-Villaroel said the investigation, which is being led by LMPD, is in its early stages. She also said there is body camera footage of the shooting, but did not elaborate on when it might be released.
