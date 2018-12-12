LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a shooting that happened Tuesday in Pleasure Ridge Park.
The victim was 24-year-old Devante Wollam, according to Deputy Coroner Scott Russ.
The shooting happened at the Walnut Grove Apartments in the 1600 block of Clover Street, near Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park just before 3:30 p.m.
Police arrested 25-year-old Justin Robinson just before 11 p.m. Tuesday in connection with the shooting.
A second person was also hurt in the shooting, according to LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Wollam was found in a second story apartment. The second victim was found inside a nearby home, Mitchell said. That victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
Robinson is charged with murder, assault, and wanton endangerment.
He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.
