LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed early Sunday morning in south Louisville.
The victim was 47-year-old Aqeel Salem Alshemary, according to deputy coroner Anthony Wight.
Police say around 4 a.m. Sunday, officers with LMPD's 3rd Division responded to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of Ivy Ridge Lane, near Old New Cut Road and the Gene Snyder Freeway.
When police arrived, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.
No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
