LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of the man who was shot and killed Thursday afternoon at food market in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
That man has been identified as 51-year-old Norman Beals, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Police arrested 63-year-old Robert James Hayden, who was in court Friday. He pleaded not guilty to murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $500,000.
According to an arrest report, Hayden and Beals got into an argument that ended when Hayden fired several shots at Beals, who died at the scene. Police say he was unarmed.
Investigators say the argument was over a matter that was being litigated in family court.
LMPD said Hayden called 911 after the shooting at 11:55 a.m. and waited for officers to arrive at the scene, where he admitted to the killing and directed authorities to the handgun inside the store. Authorities arrested Hayden at 2 p.m.
LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said earlier that a man was shot by an employee of the deli at that corner.
Chaos briefly broke out at the crime scene, as Beals family showed up. One was frisked by police and later detained by the same officers after an outburst.
