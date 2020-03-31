LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed by a Louisville Metro Police officer Monday afternoon.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's office, that man has been identified as 44-year-old Jessie Stringfield. His cause of death is listed as a single gunshot wound.
The incident took place just after noon outside a parking garage at Gray and Floyd streets in downtown Louisville. LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said Stringfield ran from two different officers before pulling a gun and was shot.
Conrad said it began when a "disorderly" man was reported at the Dosker Manor Apartments with a weapon. An off-duty officer with another Louisville department tracked Stringfield down and chased him on foot. The officer eventually lost Stringfield, but an officer with University of Louisville Police found him walking on East Gray Street near Norton Hospital, and an altercation began. LMPD arrived shortly after.
When an LMPD officer arrived on the scene, Stringfield reached for a gun, Conrad said. That's when the officer shot him. Stringfield was transported to the University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 12:30 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office.
"The U of L officer stopped the man. A struggle ensued. At that point, a Louisville Metro Police officer arrived on scene. At that point, he saw the man reach for a weapon. Our officer fired his weapon to protect the U of L officer and himself," Conrad said at the scene.
Conrad did not say what department the off-duty officer works for. LMPD has not released the identity of anyone involved in the shooting.
More details are expected to be released during a media briefing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.