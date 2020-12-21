LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 44-year-old man who died Sunday night after he was hit by a car on the interstate in Louisville's west end.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as James C. Shively.
LMPD says Shively was driving when he hit a guardrail and his vehicle overturned around 11:00 Sunday night as he was exiting from I-64 West to I-264 East.
Police say Shively then got out of his car and was hit by another car traveling west on the ramp. He died at the scene.
The driver and passenger of the car that hit the man were taken to University Hospital. They are expected to survive.
