LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died Sunday night after he was hit by two vehicles in southwest Louisville.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 62-year-old James Stuart. His cause of death is listed as multiple blunt force injuries obtained as a result of an accident.
The Louisville Metro Police Department says it got a report of a hit-and-run around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, on Stonestreet Road and Valley College Drive.
Police say a witness told them they saw a vehicle traveling eastbound on Stonestreet Road hit an object in the roadway. The driver continued east and left the scene. When the witness got closer, they realized a man, Stuart, had been hit.
Police say upon further investigation, they believe a vehicle traveling westbound on Stonestreet also hit Stuart and left the scene.
LMPD continues to investigate.
