LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified two men who died in a head-on crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway early Friday.
Louisville Metro Police say the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on I-265 near New Cut Road, when a pickup going the wrong direction on the interstate hit another truck.
The Jefferson County Coroner says 21-year-old Mylachi Malone was the driver of a truck that was going the wrong direction. He died at the scene of blunt force injuries.
The driver of the truck going the correct direction was ejected from his vehicle and died at University Hospital of blunt force injuries. He is identified as 33-year-old Matthew Stevens. Both men were the only people in each vehicle.
All lanes of the Gene Snyder Freeway reopened just before 6 a.m., once the LMPD traffic unit completed the investigation.
