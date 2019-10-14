LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died after a crash involving a motorcycle Sunday night near Iroquois Park.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 23-year-old Sajoni L. Ramos Perez. His cause of death is listed as blunt force injuries.
The crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of New Cut Road and Wilderness Road, according to an LMPD spokesperson.
Police believe Perez was traveling north on New Cut Road on a motorcycle when that motorcycle collided with an SUV that was turning left from New Cut Road onto Wilderness Road.
Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.
