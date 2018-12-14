LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a gunshot victim who died after he was dropped off at a hospital back in October.
That man has been identified as 28-year-old Royce Buford, of Louisville. His cause of death is listed as a single gunshot wound.
The incident took place on Oct. 23. Louisville Metro Police say Buford died after being dropped off at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital that morning.
Officials say officers responded to a call around 10:30 a.m.
Authorities are still trying to determine where the shooting happened. Investigators are also working to identify who brought the victim to the hospital.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 574-LMPD (5673).
