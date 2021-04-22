LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 49-year-old man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in Shively.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Todd Mingus.
Shively Police is still looking for the driver of a black SUV they say was involved in the crash.
In a release, Shively Police said witnesses saw the SUV hit Mingus around 9:30 p.m. on Seventh Street Road just south of Central Avenue. The vehicle was traveling southbound when it hit Mingus, who was crossing the street near a convenience store.
The SUV continued south, turned around in a parking lot at Arcade Avenue and fled northbound on Seventh Street Road.
Police said Mingus was taken to University of Louisville Hospital by ambulance and later died of his injuries. The coroner's office lists his cause of death as "multiple blunt force injuries."
Investigators are looking for a black Ford Escape between the years of 2008 and 2012 that is missing a portion of the driver side bumper.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181 or call the Shively Police tip line at 502-930-2SPD (2773).
