LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Human remains found in Hart County last Saturday have been identified as a Greensburg man who disappeared several months ago.
The body of 33-year-old Charles Calhoun was discovered April 17 in a wooded area on Locust Grove Road near Bonnieville. The Greensburg man was reported missing Dec. 23, and was last seen in that area where his remains were found.
Police don't know yet how Calhoun died. An autopsy was being conducted by the State Medical Examiner's office in Louisville.
