LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a woman who died after a crash on Southern Parkway Monday morning.
That woman has been identified as 20-year-old Samantha Hines.
The crash happened at about 5:00 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Southern Parkway and Woodlawn Avenue.
Hines was driving southbound on Southern Parkway when she lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the northbound lanes and hit a tree, according to Dwight Mitchell, spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
A man was in the car with her. Both were taken to University Hospital where Hines died.
Her cause of death is listed as multiple blunt force trauma resulting from a vehicle accident, according to the coroner's office.
The man, who has not been identified, is expected to recover. Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash, Mitchell said.
The intersection at Southern Parkway and Woodlawn Avenue was partially closed after the crash.
Here’s a better idea of what you’ll experience as far as traffic. Kenwood onto Southern Pkwy is open. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/ZPARSQW4jE— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) August 12, 2019
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.